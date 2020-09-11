GREENSBURG - For the second time this season, Greensburg faced Franklin County, with Thursday's matchup counting towards their conference record. After losing three tough games in a row, the Pirates found their way back to the win column by defeating the Wildcats 11-0.
While the offense got things going for Greensburg, the defense held tough and held Franklin County to five shots throughout the game. Goalkeepers Jimmie Day and Braylon Hahn combined to earn the shutout for the Pirates.
Grayson Newhart led the Pirates in scoring, netting five goals and also registered an assist. Junior Jonathon Ralston scored his first career hat trick by getting three goals in the first half of action.
Other firsts for the Pirates saw first career goals for senior Adam Hamilton and freshman Adam Underhill as well as first career assists for senior defender Shane Able and freshman Justin Ramer.
Senior Christian Hensley and junior Luke Hellmich also got involved with Hensley registering an assist and Hellmich a goal and an assist.
The win moved Greensburg to 3-4 on the season and 1-1 in conference.
-Information provided
