GREENSBURG – Aside from the first set at No. 1 doubles, it was a quick sweep for Greensburg’s tennis team Monday against Columbus East.
Molly Pumphrey and Abigail Hoeing broke serve late in the first set to take it 7-5, then won the second set 6-2. It was Pumphrey's first time playing doubles this season.
The rest of the matches were even more lopsided.
Jenna Foster won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Olivia Colson won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.
Coach Katrina Peters swapped Ella Chapman and Pumphrey before this match. Playing singles for the first time, Chapman won 6-1, 6-3 at the No. 2 spot.
The No. 2 doubles team of Hailey Duerstock and Janae Comer also won easily, taking it 6-0, 6-1.
BHS 3, GCHS 2
The Pirates suffered their first Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference loss on Tuesday, losing 3-2 to Batesville (3-3, 3-2 EIAC).
With a cold front moving in, the temperature kept dropping and the wind increasing as the match wore on. Locked at 2-2, the deciding point came at No. 2 singles, which went three sets.
Batesville's Summer Ratcliffe outlasted Greensburg's Chapman 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 6-4. The match lasted 2 hours and 50 minutes.
The No. 1 doubles match was also a grueling battle, lasting two hours. Kayla Stone and Laney Walsman combined for a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Molly Pumphrey and Hoeing.
The Pirates got wins from Foster at No. 1 singles and from Comer and Duerstock at No. 2 doubles. Both matches featured identical 6-2, 6-1 scores.
JV action
The Pirates dominated junior varsity matches against Columbus East, and kept it going by winning all three matches Tuesday against the Bulldogs.
Claire Nobbe played the lone JV singles match against the Olympians, taking it 6-0. She also teamed with Anne Pumphrey to win a pair of doubles matches. Kayla Kramer and Morgan Cain also won a pair of doubles matches.
Against Batesville, Kramer won in singles and teamed with Cain for an 8-2 doubles win. Anne Pumphrey and Nobbe also won 8-2.
Up next
The Pirates (4-3, 2-1 EIAC) will play another conference match Thursday, traveling to East Central. The Trojans beat Batesville 4-1 last week.
