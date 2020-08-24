SHELBYVILLE — On the road at Shelbyville to open the football season, Greensburg built a 28-7 first-half lead and rolled to the 41-7 victory.
Greensburg opened the scoring on a 6-yard run by Toby Brogan. Ben Bausback added the point after to give the Pirates the early 7-0 lead.
The Pirates extended the lead to 14-0 in the second quarter on a 2-yard TD run by Brogan. Bausback’s extra point was good.
Shelbyville got on the board in the second with the only touchdown for the Golden Bears. The 5-yard run and extra point cut the deficit to 14-7.
The Pirates controlled the game from there.
Brogan scored his third touchdown from 1-yard out and Bausback added the point after as the lead grew back to 14 points at 21-7.
The Pirate defense contributed the scoring column next as Jalen Woods returned an interception 10 yards for the TD. The Bausback point after made it 28-7 at the half.
The score remained the same through the third quarter.
In the fourth, Brogan connected with Adam Koester for the 36-yard TD pass to make it 34-7. Brogan capped his big night with a 32-yard TD run. Bausback added the point after to make the final margin 41-7.
For the game, the Pirates tallied 335 total yards, including 154 through the air and 181 on the ground. Shelbyville had 244 total yards, including 64 yards passing and 180 yards rushing.
Brogan finished with 154 yards passing with one touchdown and 87 yards rushing with four touchdowns. Woods had 38 yards rushing followed by Best 31, Tompson 20 and West 14.
Koester led the receivers with 66 yards and one TD. West had 53 yards receiving followed by Mathews 28 and Meadows nine.
Defensively, Hammock led the Pirates with five solo tackles and eight assists. Scheumann added one solo and eight assists. Best had two solo and six assists.
The Pirates host Triton Central (1-0) this Friday.
