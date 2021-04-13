AURORA – Three games.

That’s all Greensburg’s tennis team surrendered during a dominant match Monday at South Dearborn.

The Pirates swept the Knights 5-0 for their second Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference victory this season.

Jenna Foster was perfect at No. 1 singles, winning 6-0, 6-0.

Both of Greensburg’s doubles teams also blanked their opponents. Ella Chapman and Abigail Hoeing won without dropping a game at No. 1, while Janae Comer and Hailey Duerstock did the same at No. 2.

Mollie Pumphrey won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 singles. Olivia Colson won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.

The Pirates also swept the junior varsity matches, with Morgan Cain, Kayla Kramer, Claire Nobbe and Annie Pumphrey combining to go 4-0.

The Pirates (2-0) are back in action Tuesday, hosting Oldenburg Academy at 5 p.m.

