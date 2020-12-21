NORTH VERNON – Three days before Christmas, Greensburg will finally get to play its first home game of the basketball season.
The Pirates will host North Decatur at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a varsity-only contest.
“It will be nice to come home and play,” Pirates coach Stacy Meyer said. “We can have roughly 1,000 people at the game, so I think we’ll have a little bit of a crowd. It will be nice.”
The Pirates have fared just fine on the road. They picked up their third win Friday at Jennings County, 73-63.
“It was a great road win for us,” Meyer said, “against a good team.”
Greensburg led 41-21 at halftime. Jennings cut the deficit to 10 heading into the fourth, but both teams scored 11 points in the final period.
“We played well in the first half,” Meyer said. “I was really happy with our defense and our rebounding in the first half. With both of those – and especially, rebounding – it led to some easy transition points for us.”
Lane Sparks scored a career-high 39 points to pace the Pirates. The senior did most of his damage around the rim, going 16-for-23 on two-point field goals.
Sparks also led the team with eight rebounds and five steals, while adding three assists. His previous career high came a year ago when he scored 31 against Jac-Cen-Del.
Meyer said Sparks did most of his damage in the first half when the Pirates were getting out in and scoring in transition.
“He had space he could operate in,” Meyer said. “It was one of those nights he had it going. He had a really good night.”
Dakota Walters, a junior in his first full-time varsity season, also notched a career high with 13 points. He was 2-for-3 from behind the arc and 3-for-4 at the line.
Meyer praised Walters, and also said Brett Stringer provided some quality minutes off the bench.
Colin Comer was held to nine points on 4-for-6 shooting. The Panthers opted to face-guard Comer, which made it difficult for him to get shots.
“They would not leave him,” Meyer said. “Those are things we’re going to see down the road. Teams are going to do things against Colin and Lane that we’re going to have to adjust to. But I thought our other guys stepped up really well.”
Jennings (4-2) has what Meyer dubbed a complete team. The Panthers have a good point guard, guards and wings who can shoot it, plus a 6-foot-8 center.
“They’re hard to defend with all that,” Meyer said. “It was fun.”
Up next
Greensburg, which entered the week ranked No. 5 in 3A, will enjoy the friendly confines of playing at home after multiple games were postponed or canceled. They Pirates opened with wins at Trinity Lutheran, South Decatur and Jennings County.
North Decatur is 1-4 following Saturday’s 61-34 loss at Triton Central.
