NORTH VERNON – It was a tightly packed leaderboard, with all three teams finishing within four shots of each other.
Greensburg won Tuesday’s meet at St. Anne’s Golf Course, shooting a 178. Jennings County was second at 181, while North Decatur shot a 182.
“It was a bit of a rough night, but we were happy to come away with a couple of wins,” GCHS coach Bryce Mize said. “We had a tough time keeping the ball in play and out of trouble, and our scores showed it. However, I really thought that Devin (Winkler) and Parker (Phillips) played well for the vast majority of their rounds. It was certainly a good experience that we can build upon.”
Winkler shared medalist honors with North’s Carson Parmer. Both shot six-over 41s.
Other scores for Greensburg were Phillips 43, Ben Bausback 45, Abe Tebbe 49, Hunter Springmeyer 49, and Jonathan Flinn 53.
Other scores for the Chargers were Collin Bryant 44, Jack Koehne 47, Cejay Parmer 50 and Xavier Adams 53.
North returns to action Friday, hosting Rushville at North Branch.
The Pirates are off until next week when they’ll host Lawrenceburg on Thursday, April 15.
