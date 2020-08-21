RUSHVILLE — In a match-up of EIAC foes at Rushville, the Pirate tennis team edged the Lions 3-2 in Rushville’s season opening match.
The victory came down to a marathon match at No. 1 singles. Greensburg’s Brett Stringer outlasted Rushville’s Jake Carroll in a 2 1.2 hour, 3-set match. Stringer rallied after dropping the first set to win 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.
At No. 2 singles, Rushville’s Marlin Hershberger lost the opening set but fought back to control the final two sets and win 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.
At No. 3 singles, Sam Smith of Rushville rolled to a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Greensburg’s Karsen Scheidler.
“We are playing short handed at both No. 1 and No. 2 doubles and despite our best effort, the scores tonight reflect that. We will be back at full strength soon and expect to see a marked improvement at those spots,” RCHS Coach Heuer said.
At No. 1 doubles, the Greensburg duo of Sam Bower and Abe Tebbe defeated Rushville’s Jensen Smith and Trevor Hunter 6-3, 6-2.
At No. 2 doubles, Greensburg’s Bryce Stringer and Drew Messer shut out Rushville’s Josh Wainwright and Lucas Vaughn 6-0, 6-0.
