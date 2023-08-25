NORTH VERNON – The Pirate tennis team traveled to Jennings County High School to take on the Panthers. With a pair of singles wins and a win at No. 2 doubles, the Pirates left with a 3-2 victory.
Greensburg’s Dan Fisse won at No. 1 singles. After dropping the first set 7-5, Fisse rallied to win the next two 6-4, 6-4.
At No. 3 singles, Greensburg’s Jacob Duerstock posted a 6-0, 6-2 victory.
Greensburg’s No. 2 doubles team of Justin Adkins and Lance Coy won a three-setter 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.
At No. 2 singles, Greensburg’s Mason McNulty was defeated 7-5, 6-3.
Greensburg’s No. 1 duo of Jack McKinsey and Reece Beaver fell in three sets 7-6, 2-6, 6-3.
The Pirates are scheduled to be back on the court at 5 p.m. Monday at home against Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference foe Batesville.
