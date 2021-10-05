AURORA - Greensburg traveled to South Dearborn to face conference foe Rushville in the IHSAA soccer sectional on Monday.
The Pirates avenged a regular season loss to the Lions by eliminating Rushville 4-2.
Greensburg senior Grayson Newhart was able to get the scoring started 15 minutes into the game with a goal off a penalty kick.
Later in the first half, Newhart got his second goal of the game off of a Luke Hellmich corner kick.
Rushville was able to get several scoring opportunities throughout the first half, capitalizing on one to bring the score to 2-1 at the break.
The Pirates defense started the second half strong, not giving many quality opportunities for Rushville, while the Greensburg offense kept the scoring going with a goal by freshman Cy Miller off of a Luke Hellmich corner kick.
Hellmich's night wasn't done, as he buried a penalty kick to push the score to 4-1.
A Pirate own goal brought the score to 4-2, but the Pirates were able to hold strong the rest of the game behind goalkeeper Braylon Hahn's 16 saves.
Greensburg takes on host South Dearborn at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the sectional semifinal. The Knights knocked off Franklin County 12-0 in the first round. Batesville takes on Lawrenceburg in the second semifinal Wednesday.
