MORRISTOWN - In the final regular season game, the Pirates soccer team beat Morristown 2-0.
The boys battled throughout the first half with the score being 0-0 heading into halftime. Greensburg was able to get a few shots, with none being able to find the net.
In the second half, however, the Pirates found their stride with Grayson Newhart scoring Greensburg's first goal. Newhart's goal gives him 21 goals on the year.
Greensburg's second goal was scored by Christian Hensley, the first of his career.
Defensively, the Pirates were able to preserve the shutout as senior goalkeeper Jimmie Day registered five saves in his second clean sheet of the season.
The win puts Greensburg at 7-8 on the year as the Pirates head into the sectional tournament next week against Franklin County in the Lawrenceburg Sectional.
Information provided
