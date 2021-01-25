GREENSBURG — A pair of nonconference victories moved Greensburg’s boys to 11-2 on the season.
The Pirates played one of their most complete games in Friday’s home win over Brownstown Central, and then rallied in the second half for a win at Southridge.
Greensburg 69, Brownstown C. 51
GCHS coach Stacy Meyer had high praise for his squad after Friday’s victory.
“Brownstown is a good team. I think the way we played Friday may have been our most complete game of the year,” Meyer said. “We were pretty consistent for 32 minutes.”
The Pirates got their usual offensive contribution from Lane Sparks, who scored 28.
Meyer noted the play from a sophomore and a junior who had tremendous offensive games.
Ki Dyer exploded for a career-high 17 points, while also leading the team with nine rebounds and six assists.
Brenden Stanley got all of his nine points via 3-pointers. How rare were the jumpers? The junior forward, who usually does his damage in the paint, came into the game with one made 3-pointer this season.
Colin Comer added 12 points, nearly giving the Pirates four players in double figures.
Greensburg 61, Southridge 59
Greensburg made a three-hour trek to the southeastern part of the state to play in a shootout tournament, organized by Eric Gardner of Prep Hoops. It’s similar to the event the Pirates participated in last year at Southport.
Southridge (6-7) hosted the four games, which included South Decatur. The Pirates and host Raiders played in the third game of the day.
The Raiders slowed the pace in the first half and took a 31-22 lead into halftime.
“We got the tempo back our favor in the second half,” Meyer said. “I was very pleased with how the kids responded, especially after the big win Friday.”
The Pirates started using a man-to-man press to speed up the pace. They trailed by one going in the fourth quarter before pulling ahead, with Sparks hitting a layup and getting fouled to put Greensburg up by three late.
“We made a late run to grab the lead,” Meyer said. “It was a very, very exciting second half.”
Sparks (25), Comer (15) and Dyer (14) once again led the Pirates’ offensive attack. Dakota Walters chipped in five.
Dyer led the way with six assists, while Sparks snagged a team-high six rebounds.
JV action
Greensburg’s JV squad picked up a 46-38 win Friday against BC.
Grainger Maxwell scored a game-high 14, while Jeter Edwards added 10.
Also scoring for the Pirates were Justin Adkins eight, Abbe Tebbe six, Bradley Lutz five and Caleb Wright three.
Up next
The Pirates return to EIAC play Thursday when they travel to Lawrenceburg. It will be a doubleheader with the varsity girls.
The Tigers are 8-6 overall and 2-0 in the conference.
GCHS is 3-1 in the conference and Meyer hopes the team can continue riding its solid play.
“We’re playing better as a team right now,” he said. “I hope we can continue to grow and keep getting better. It was a really great weekend for us, beating two very good teams.”
