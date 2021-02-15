GREENSBURG – Make it nine straight wins for Greensburg.
The Pirates improved to 14-2 this season following Saturday's 75-73 victory at Madison.
The Cubs suffered their fifth loss in seven games, dropping to 11-7. They made a 3-pointer right before the buzzer, making the final margin closer.
Free throws helped Greensburg hold off Madison down the stretch. The Pirates went 17-for-19 at the line.
Colin Comer led the way by going 10-for-12 at the stripe. The junior shared team-high scoring honors with Lane Sparks after each netted 21 points.
It was another stellar all-around effort from Sparks, who led the team with seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
Sparks went 10-for-14 from the field and, surprisingly, didn't attempt a free throw. It's only the second time this year he hasn't gone to the line.
Dakota Walters made all five of his free throws and poured in 18 points. It was one point shy of his career high, which the junior set in the previous game against Jac-Cen-Del. He also grabbed six boards.
Ki Dyer made both of his free throws and scored 11 points. The sophomore added four assists and four rebounds.
Brenden Stanley and Addison Barnes-Pettit were a combined 2-for-4 from the field and added two points apiece.
In addition to the tremendous free throw shooting, Greensburg shot 54 percent from the field. The Pirates have shot at least 50 percent in all but five games this season.
Up next
Greensburg has three games on its schedule this week, although that could change depending on the weather: Tuesday at Seymour, Thursday against Rushville and Saturday at South Ripley.
Thursday's EIAC matchup with the Lions has already been postponed once. The teams were supposed to play Feb. 4.
