For the 45th time, the Greensburg Pirates reign as sectional champions. Greensburg defeated South Dearborn, Lawrenceburg and Batesville en route to the title. Greensburg heads to Washington Saturday for the regional.
The Pirates (20-6) open the day at Washington against Scottsburg (20-5) in the 4 p.m. game. The winner advances to the semistate, location yet to be determined. There are two regional games being contested Saturday, but each is a different regional and will have a separate champion.
Greensburg and Scottsburg have not met since 2011, a Pirate 60-50 win in the sectional. The Warriors' last sectional title came in 2005.
Scottsburg won the Charlestown Sectional 69-47 over Corydon Central. Junior Jack Miller led the Warriors with 21 points. Junior Kody Clancy poured in 19 points. Senior Jacob Martin and junior Wyatt Zellers both scored 12 points. Senior Kyle McGinnis scored five points.
The Pirates and Warriors have five common opponents this season in Brownstown Central, Madison, South Decatur, Seymour and Jennings County. The Warriors went 4-2 against common opponents. The Pirates went 3-2.
Scottsburg fell to Brownstown Central 71-49 and to Jennings County 50-45. Greensburg lost to Seymour 60-55 and Jennings County 80-68.
The Warriors defeated Madison 84-42 on Jan. 6 and 69-35 in the first game of the sectional. Scottsburg also defeated South Decatur 49-30 Jan. 20 and Seymour 55-44 Jan. 21. Greensburg defeated Brownstown Central 48-45 (Jan. 20), South Decatur 49-31 (Jan. 21) and Madison 54-31 (Feb. 11).
The Pirates have three players averaging in double figures in scoring. Ki Dyer averages 18.4 points per game. Jeter Edwards aveages 10.4 ppg and Jack McKinsey averages 10.2 ppg. Addison Barnes-Pettit scores 7.1 ppg.
Edwards lead the Pirates on the glass with 4.7 rebounds per game. Barnes-Pettit pulls down 3.7 rpg. Dyer averages 2.5 assists per game and Edwards averages 2.1 apg.
Regional tickets
Presale boys basketball regional tickets are on sale at the GHS Athletic Office during school hours through Thursday. Tickets are $10 each. Greensburg plays in the 4 p.m. game Saturday at Washington. This is a one game regional. Tickets will also be available at the door on Saturday for the same price.
