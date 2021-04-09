GREENSBURG – Spotting the opposition four unearned runs proved costly Thursday for Greensburg’s baseball team.
The Pirates lost to Lawrenceburg 7-4. It came three days after the Tigers won 11-1.
Greensburg committed three errors behind starting pitcher Blane Redd, who gave up three hits, walked five and struck out four.
Toby Brogan went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Grayson Newhart also went 2-for-3 and had an RBI double.
Oakley Best had a single for the Pirates, who finished with five hits.
Greensburg (1-3, 0-2 EIAC) was scheduled to play Friday at South Ripley.
