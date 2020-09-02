CENTERVILLE – Playing without its normal line-up, the Pirate tennis team fell 3-2 to the Centerville Bulldogs.
“We were without our No. 2 singles player due to him taking the SAT that morning. That was a big loss for us in our lineup as Isaac Tebbe has had a really good start to the season. It was good to get to play Centerville, they are a good team,” Coach Rigney said.
Coach Rigney added that the Pirates played very well at both doubles spots and won both.
Greensburg 3, Batesville 2
BATESVILLE – Greensburg beat Batesville 3-2 on Monday night.
“We played well at all spots tonight. No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles came up a little short, but still played at a high level,” Coach Rigney said. “Isaac Tebbe and Karson Scheidler continue to play very well at 2 and 3 singles. No. 2 doubles Bryce Stringer and Drew Messer are starting to play well also.”
