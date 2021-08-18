NEW PALESTINE - Greensburg's tennis team traveled to New Palestine and suffered a 4-1 loss to the Dragons.

At No. 1 singles, Bryce Stringer lost 6-1, 6-3.

At No. 2 singles, Abe Tebbe was defeated 6-2, 6-3.

At No. 3 singles Karson Scheidler picked up the win for the Pirates 6-4, 2-6, 10-4.

In doubles action, the No. 1 team of Jeter Edwards and Jack McKinsey lost 6-0, 6-1.

At No. 2 doubles, Dan Fisse and Reece Beaver lost 6-1, 6-0.

In junior varsity action, Addison Barnes-Pettit and Justin Adkins lost 8-0.

The Pirates host Rushville on Wednesday and finish the week at Franklin Community on Thursday.

-Information provided.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com

