GREENSBURG – A 3-2 loss to Southwestern (Hanover) ended Greensburg's tennis season last week.
The Pirates went 7-8 overall, including 1-1 in sectional play, in Katrina Peters' first year at the helm. They went 3-4 in the EIAC to place fourth.
"I am so proud of our team and the effort they always put forth," Peters said. "There was never a doubt that somebody wasn't giving it their all."
Southwestern knocked out the Pirates in the semifinals of the 3A tourney, then beat Jennings County 3-2 for the Sectional 19 championship.
SWH 3, GCHS 2
Olivia Colson won 7-5, 6-0 at No. 3 singles. The No. 2 doubles team of Hailey Duerstock and Janae Comer took a 6-4, 6-0 victory.
Jenna Foster and Abigail Hoeing lost in straight sets. The No. 1 doubles team of Mollie Pumphrey and Ella Chapman lost a close match, 4-6, 5-7.
Southwestern also beat the Pirates 3-2 in the regular season.
GCHS 5, Madison 0
The Pirates opened sectional play with a sweep of Madison.
Foster, Hoeing and Colson all had comfortable straight sets singles wins.
Pumphrey and Chapman didn't lose a game in their win at No. 1 doubles, while Duerstock and Comer won 6-4, 6-0.
Wrap up
Comer and Duerstock finished with a sterling 16-2 record in their first year playing varsity tennis. Comer is a freshman and Duerstock is a sophomore.
The Pirates will lose two players to graduation: Pumphrey and Colson.
"We had two seniors who competed in big ways with no previous varsity experience," Peters said. "Mollie and Olivia welcomed a new coach their senior year with open arms, and for that, I will be forever grateful."
Nine players will be able to return. All of them were freshman or sophomores this year.
"If the girls put in the work necessary in the offseason," Peters said, "we will have big things coming our way in the next few years."
