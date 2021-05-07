GREENSBURG – Two big innings helped Franklin County beat Greensburg during Wednesday's baseball game.
The visitors scored 11 of their 14 runs in the fifth and sixth innings, leading to 14-5 win for the Wildcats.
The Pirates put together 12 hits, including two each from Toby Brogan, Grayson Newhart and Isaac Tebbe.
Also recording hits were Corbin Mathews, Ethan Meadowns, Oakley Best, Karson Scheidler, Austin Adams and Drew Messer.
Messer had two RBIs, while Adams and Brogan had one apiece.
Blane Redd took the loss, allowing six runs (five earned) on five hits. The senior walked five and struck out four.
Mathews tossed the final three innings, allowing eight runs (seven earned). The junior walked three and struck out three.
Up next
GCHS (4-9, 1-7 EIAC) and Franklin County (11-6, 5-4 EIAC) will face off again at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.