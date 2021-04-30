CONNERSVILLE – Both doubles teams were victorious Thursday when Greensburg’s tennis team played at Franklin County. However, the Wildcats took all three singles matches to win the match 3-2.
Greensburg's No. 1 tandem of Molly Pumphrey and Abigail Hoeing were 6-4, 6-4 winners.
The No. 2 team of Janae Comer and Hailey Duerstock went three sets, pulling out the decider 6-3.
Both the No. 1 and 3 singles matches went the distance. Jenna Foster won the first set 6-0, but dropped the second 3-6 and the third 5-7.
Olivia Colson nearly won her match in the second set, but lost it in a tiebreaker before also dropping the third set.
Freshman Kayla Kramer played at No. 2 singles, losing in straight sets. It was her first time playing on varsity this season.
JV action
The junior varsity team picked three wins. Morgan Cain won 6-3 at No. 1 singles. Claire Nobbe and Anne Pumphrey won a pair of doubles matches, 6-3 and 7-6 (7-2).
Up next
The Pirates (5-5, 2-3 EIAC) will play Tuesday at Waldron.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.