CONNERSVILLE – Both doubles teams were victorious Thursday when Greensburg’s tennis team played at Franklin County. However, the Wildcats took all three singles matches to win the match 3-2.

Greensburg's No. 1 tandem of Molly Pumphrey and Abigail Hoeing were 6-4, 6-4 winners.

The No. 2 team of Janae Comer and Hailey Duerstock went three sets, pulling out the decider 6-3.

Both the No. 1 and 3 singles matches went the distance. Jenna Foster won the first set 6-0, but dropped the second 3-6 and the third 5-7.

Olivia Colson nearly won her match in the second set, but lost it in a tiebreaker before also dropping the third set.

Freshman Kayla Kramer played at No. 2 singles, losing in straight sets. It was her first time playing on varsity this season.

JV action

The junior varsity team picked three wins. Morgan Cain won 6-3 at No. 1 singles. Claire Nobbe and Anne Pumphrey won a pair of doubles matches, 6-3 and 7-6 (7-2).

Up next

The Pirates (5-5, 2-3 EIAC) will play Tuesday at Waldron.

Andy Scheidler may be contacted at 812-663-3111 ext. 217401 or andy.scheidler@greensburgdailynews.com.

