GREENSBURG – On two separate occasions during Tuesday’s girls game, it appeared Greensburg was going to pull away and beat North Decatur with relative ease. The Chargers battled back both times before a few defensive highlights from the Pirates allowed them to secure a 51-43 victory.
“I’m proud of the girls,” Chargers coach Matt Barker said. “We got down 17-4, but we didn’t hang our heads. We fought and kept playing, even when we got down in the third. We grew up (Tuesday) night. I’m proud of how the girls stuck with it.
“Hats off to Greensburg, they made plays. They’re so good in the open court.”
A 3-pointer from North sophomore Madelyn Bohman closed the gap to 43-39 with less than four minutes remaining.
That’s when two Greensburg seniors made some big plays.
Melina Wilkison made two straight steals, including the second against a player bringing the ball up the court, and streaked to the basket for layups. Taylor Cooney followed two possessions later with another steal, leading to a pair of free throws.
“Seniors stepping up and making plays when it really matters was good to see,” Pirates coach Jason Simpson said.
Greensburg improved to 4-0, while North Decatur dropped to 1-5.
Wilkison led all players with 18 points. Cooney added 14, including sinking all six free throws.
Anna West scored eight points before fouling out with five minutes remaining.
Bohman led the Chargers with 17, while senior Haley Gorrell added 14.
The Pirates led 17-4 in the first quarter, only to see the Chargers pull within three. A 6-0 Greensburg run to open the third quarter stretched the lead to 35-24.
Greensburg coach Jason Simpson was glad to see the Pirates hold the Chargers to seven points in the fourth quarter, but overall he was disappointed with the lack of defensive intensity.
“That’s not who we are,” Simpson said. “What we’re built on is great team defense. You’re gonna have breakdowns and things, but there was not a whole lot intent to guard through big stretches of that game. So that’s something we’ll definitely have to address.”
Barker said the Chargers executed the game plan by not giving Cooney open looks from the perimeter, limiting Wilkison from attacking the rim and preventing West from dominating in the post. The difference, Barker said, was a few too many unforced turnovers and missed shots near the rim.
“And Greensburg is just so good in the open court,” Barker said.
Greensburg scored 20 transition points, while North had zero.
The Pirates, who are ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, won their 31st straight home game.
Simpson gave credit to the Chargers for how they competed.
“They battled the way our kids should be playing,” Simpson said. “They played with the intensity and intent to guard, the fight and passion, for four quarters that we only showed in pockets. All the credit in the world goes to them. They had kids step up and make plays. Bohman knocked down some huge shots. They did a tremendous job coming in here and trying to make our lives miserable.”
The Pirates celebrated senior night, and Simpson went with a starting lineup of all five seniors: Cooney, West, Wilkison, Hilary Ernstes and Klaudia Sims.
JV action
Buoyed by a 16-point fourth quarter, Greensburg rallied to win the junior varsity game 39-33.
It was a balanced scoring attack for the 3-0 Pirates: Hermoine Robinson nine, Emilee Ernstes eight, Lydia Balser seven, Sarah Stapp six, Molly Richards six and Alexis Condon three.
The Chargers, who led 28-23 going into the final quarter, got 14 points from Ella Kuntz and 11 from Hope Barker.
Up next
Greensburg will host Batesville (3-5) on Friday before playing Saturday afternoon at South Ripley (5-1).
The Pirates played against North’s zone defense, shooting 40 percent overall and just 19 percent (3-of-16) from behind the arc.
With Greensburg’s size and perimeter players’ ability to drive, Simpson expects to see a lot more zone from opposing teams.
“Now we just have to figure out how to get the ball in the basket a little more,” Simpson said.
“We were getting the shots we want from the people we want taking them. It’s just a matter of hitting a few more of those and then you’re not sweating it as much possibly.”
North has dropped four straight since its win over South Decatur. However, those losses have come against some quality opponents, whose combined records equal 23-6.
It doesn’t get any easier for the Chargers, who open Mid-Hoosier Conference play Friday at Waldron. The Mohawks (6-2) are ranked No. 7 in 1A.
“The biggest thing we’re telling the girls is ignore our record,” Barker said.
Multiple games the Chargers expected to win have been postponed or won’t be rescheduled. However, Barker said playing this stretch of difficult opponents will only help their primary goal.
“We’ll take some losses, but just get better through it,” he said. “The end goal is still the same, how we’ll be in the first week of February. I feel good about how we’re progressing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.