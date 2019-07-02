CARMEL -- On Saturday and Sunday, the Greensburg Pirates boys basketball team played themselves right into the IHSAA Moratorium with more than 100 other teams in the Charlie Hughes Basketball Shootout at Carmel and Hamilton Southeastern High Schools.
Players are given the opportunity to work on their camaraderie as a team and to impress coaches from college coaches from around the country.
36 Division I schools were in attendance this year ranging from in-state powerhouses Indiana and Purdue to mid-major and smaller national programs like Creighton University and the Air Force Academy.
16 other schools ranging from D2 to NAIA were also in attendance.
The Pirates impressed on Saturday with two massive wins against Evansville Bosse High School and the defending 4A State Champions, Carmel.
Greensburg defeated Bose 97-66 and then defeated Carmel 55-53.
On Sunday, the Pirates cooled off considerably against the Marion Little Giants are highly touted recruit Jalen Blackmon. They were defeated 83-59 by Marion.
In their fourth and final game of the weekend, the Pirates lost 78-69 to Heritage Hills High School.
While the Priates were the only Decatur County school in attendance, they were joined by familiar teams to the area.
The Oldenburg Twisters went 3-1 with wins against Tindley, Cannelton and Eastern Hancock.
Southwestern (Shelby) went 1-3, Lawrenceburg went 2-1, Shelbyville went 3-1, East Central went 0-4 and Columbus North went 4-0.
