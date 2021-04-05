Greensburg's baseball team will play at Lawrenceburg Monday and then host the Tigers on Thursday. It's a reversal of the original schedule, coming after a water main break caused local schools to be dismissed early Monday afternoon.
Pirates flip home and away games
