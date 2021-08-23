GREENSBURG – The Pirate soccer team hosted Union County and knocked off the Patriots 6-2 for the first win of the season.
Senior Grayson Newhart started the scoring off for the Pirates in the seventh minute of the game off of an assist from freshman Cy Miller.
Newhart found the back of the net less than five minutes later, this time on an assist from freshman defender Joey Yake.
In the 16th minute, freshman John Robbins found Cy Miller for the game’s third goal, while in the 28th minute, Grayson Newhart was able to complete his hat trick off of an assist from Luke Hellmich.
An own goal pushed the score to 5-0 in favor of the Pirates in the 29th minute.
The final goal for the Pirates saw Luke Hellmich register his second assist of the game to Cy Miller, which made for Cy’s second goal of the game. This is the third straight game where Luke Hellmich has assisted a Cy Miller goal.
The Pirates led 6-0 at halftime and the Patriots were able to score two goals in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the halftime deficit.
Cy Miller’s two goals and assist give him nine total points on the season, leading the Pirates. The win puts the Pirates at 1-2 (0-1 EIAC) through three games.
