Greensburg 41, Phalen Academy 14
With the football game with South Dearborn cancelled, Greensburg was able to pick up a game with Phalen Academy out of Indianapolis. The Pirates jumped out to a 28-6 lead at the half and put the game out of reach with 13 points in the third quarter en route to the 41-14 victory. The Pirates are now 3-2 on the season.
Toby Brogan had a big game for the Pirates, passing for 177 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 106 yards and three touchdowns.
Jalen Woods rushed for 67 yards and one touchdown. Sam West caught four passes for 117 yards and one touchdown. Corbin Mathews caught one pass for a 60-yard touchdown.
In the first quarter, Brogan scored on runs of 3 yards and 19 yards. Ben Bausback added the extra point on each TD.
In the second quarter, Brogan scored on a 9-yard run and Woods added a 1-yard run. Bausback added the extra points.
Phalen scored on a 43 yard pass play to make it 28-6 at the half.
In the third quarter, Mathews scored on the 60 yard pass and West scored on a 27 yard pass, both from Brogan.
Phalen added a 15-yard touchdown pass and 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter to make the final margin 41-14.
The Pirates defense was led by Adam Koester, Mathews, Oakley Best, Brayden Jacobs, Ayden Hammack and Luke Scheumann.
The Pirates are scheduled to host Bluffton (4-1) this Friday.
South Decatur 41, Edinburgh 15
EDINBURGH - The Cougars finally returned to the gridiron Saturday and made the most of it, knocking off host Edinburg 41-15. South is now 1-1 on the season.
The Lancers took the early 8-0 lead as quarterback Riley Palmeter found Caleb Dewey for a 35-yard touchdown. The two connected for the 2-point conversion.
Then it was all South. The Cougars scored 41 unanswered points. Quarterback Wyatt Gatewood scored on a 4-yard run and a 2-yard run. Clayton McNealy added TD runs of 15 yards and 19 yards to put the Cougars on top 28-8 at the half.
In the second half, Gatewood had another short touchdown run and Kelbi Shook connected with Cody Diekhoff for the touchdown.
Palmeter passed for 198 yards and two touchdowns, but the South defense also picked off three passes.
Milan 25, North Decatur 7
MILAN - North Decatur was its own worst enemy on Friday at Milan. The Chargers turned the ball over three times on offense and once on special teams and fell to Mid-Indiana foe Milan 25-7. The Chargers are now 3-2 on the season.
The Chargers amassed only 181 yards of total offense and allowed the Indians 289 yards.
Offensive, the Chargers failed to convert on crucial third downs and failed to capitalize on trips to the red zone.
Defensively, the Chargers held their opponent to multiple stops, but gave up a few big plays at critical moments.
Milan grabbed the lead in the first quarter on a Logan Reed 64-yard run.
In the second quarter, Adam Norman returned an interception 70 yards for the TD. Ethan Kaulig added the point after the 13-0 half-time lead.
In the third quarter, Milan quarterback Peyton Wert found Norman for the 20-yard touchdown.
North got on the board in the third on an 8-yard run by Reid Messer. Messer added the point after to cut the deficit to 19-7.
In the fourth, a 30-yard interception return by Reed closed out the Indians’ 25-7 victory.
The Chargers are scheduled to host Rushville (0-5) this Friday.
Connersville 48, Rushville 14
CONNERSVILLE - Due to lighting issues at Connersville, the Lions faced the Spartans on the gridiron on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans scored on their first three possessions en route to winning the War on 44 game 48-14. The win gets Connersville in the win column for the first time since September 2017 and breaks a 26-game losing streak.
In the opening quarter, Connersville scored on a 9-yard TD run by Chance Bentley, a 16-yard pass from Gavin Pearson to Brayden Pearson and 13-yard run by Brayden Jones to lead 21-0.
The lead grew to 28-0 early in the second quarter on a Gavin Pearon 2-yard TD run.
The Lions got on the board on the next possession as Jake Vance scored on a 20-yard run. The 2-point conversion failed.
The Spartans added a 6-yard TD pass from Gavin Pearson to Jones to lead 34-6 late in the first half. Rushville closed the half with a quick touchdown as Austin Vance found Jake Vance for the 15-yard TD. At the half, Connersville led 34-14.
Connersville added touchdown runs by Bentley and Gavin Pearson in the second half to close out the 48-14 victory.
The Lions (0-5) are scheduled to travel to North Decatur (3-2) this Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.