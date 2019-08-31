FAIRLAND — A year removed from suffering a shutout loss to the Trion Central Tigers, the Greensburg Pirates came out hungry for revenge on Friday night. Unfortunately for the Pirates, the Tigers were ready for the challenge, downing the Pirates 37-13.
Triton Central’s Keaton Kermode returned the opening kickoff 98 yards to give the Tigers a lead in the first 15 second. They would never lose the lead.
Greensburg answered well, going 72 yards in 16 plays for a score. The drive was caped off by Toby Brogan’s sixth touchdown run of the season.
From here, the Tigers rattled off 30 straight points against the Pirates.
In the fourth quarter, the Pirates were able to take advantage of a bad snap on a Tigers put to punch the ball in from three yards out. The score came from Brogan, his seventh touchdown of the season.
The Tigers totaled 137 rushing yards in the game. The Pirates were held to 133 total yards in the game.
Brogan led the team with 50 rushing yards. Isaiah Myer rushed for 35 yards.
The Pirates will travel to Lucas Oil Stadium next Saturday for a Noon game with Connersville.
Chargers dominate Lancers
It did not take long for the Chargers to take control on Friday night.
Three plays into the game, Nick Kinker rushed in from three yards out and the Chargers did not look back.
Before the halftime break, the Chargers added three more scores and picked up a safety against the Lancers.
Noah Howell, Logan Koehne and Alex Stirn all reached paydirt before the halftime break.
Koehne’s score was a passing touchdown from Stirn.
Koehne scored again in the third quarter, enabling the new 35-point mercy rule. The rule enables a running clock for the remainder of a game in which two teams are separated by 35-points or more.
Howell scored again and Reid Messer scored the seventh and final Chargers touchdown of the game.
North Decatur travels to Lapel next Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.