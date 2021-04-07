LAWRENCEBURG, MADISON – It’s been a rough start to a four-game week for Greensburg’s baseball team.
The Pirates suffered an 11-1 loss Monday at home against Lawrenceburg, then fell 13-3 Tuesday at Madison. Both games ended after five innings.
Greensburg managed only three hits in the Eastern Indiana Conference matchup with the Tigers. Isaac Tebbe had two singles and freshman Leland Workman had one.
Drew Messer took the loss, giving up four runs in two innings. Brett Stringer, Ethan Meadows and Austin Adams also pitched.
GCHS took a 3-0 lead early against Madison, but the Cubs exploded for all 13 runs from the second through fifth innings.
Again, hits were hard to come by. Tebbe, Workman and Sam West each hit singles. Corbin Matthews had an RBI.
Karson Scheidler took the loss, allowing five runs in two innings. Meadows, Adams and Oakley Best all pitched in relief.
The Pirates (1-2, 0-1 EIAC) will look to get revenge Thursday, hosting Lawrenceburg at 5:30 p.m. They’ll also play Friday at South Ripley.
