The Greensburg Pirates boys soccer team played their fourth game in eight days against the Franklin County Wildcats and were able to secure a 2-1 win.
While Franklin County is a conference team, this game did not count towards the Pirates’ EIAC record.
Senior Grayson Newhart got the scoring started for the Pirates, by scoring off of an assist from Cy Miller in the game’s first 10 minutes.
That would be the only goal of the first half as the Greensburg offense stalled as the first half wore on. Plenty of scoring opportunities, but the Pirates weren’t able to capitalize.
The second half saw much of the same as the Pirates were able to score early. This time it was freshman Cy Miller who scored off of the assist from Grayson Newhart. The goal proved crucial as Franklin County was able to answer later on in the second half.
The Pirates were able to hold and come away with the 2-1 win.
Sophomore goalkeeper Braylon Hahn contributed eight saves in the contest as well as providing some important saves down the stretch to keep the Pirates at a 1-0 advantage.
With his goal in the second half, freshman Cy Miller has scored in four straight games, a feat only accomplished by one other player since the 2015 season (Coach DeVolld’s first season with the team). Miller leads the Pirates with five goals in four games.
The win moves the Pirates to 2-2 on the season (0-1 in EIAC).
