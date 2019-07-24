Pirates host Chargers on the gridiron

GREENSBURG — Though the schools are crosstown rivals, it is not common to see the Class A North Decatur Chargers and Class 3A Greensburg Pirates on the same football field.
On Tuesday night, however, the two teams collided in a 7-on-7 scrimmage at GCHS in preparation for the season, which is now less than one month away.
The teams went back and forth with successful route running by wide receivers and well-placed passes by quarterbacks Alex Stirn and Toby Brogan.
The Pirates will open the season at home against Shelbyville on Aug. 23 and the Chargers will host the annual Civil War game with the South Decatur Cougars on the same night this year.
Contact: James Howell Jr., 812-663-3111 x 7003; james.howell@greensburgdailynews.com
