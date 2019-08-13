GREENSBURG – The 2019 girls golf season teed off on Saturday locally with the Greensburg Pirates hosting 17 teams for the annual Greensburg Invite.
The hosting Pirates took home a sixth place team finish with a score of 401.
They were led by fourth place individual Kennedy McCullough with a round of 80.
The Chargers, led by a third place score of 77 by Sidney Parmer, finished 12th of the 13 full teams on hand.
Rounding out the day for the Pirates were Ellie Acra (96), Megan Reisman (100), Elizabeth Mitchell (125) and Emma Nobbe (129).
For the Chargers, scoring was rounded out by Katy Kinker (104), Laronda Schwartz (131), Haley Arthur (132) and Payge Burchett (135).
Greenfield Central won the invite with an outstanding team score of 360. The Franklin County Wildcats came in just four strokes back of Greenfield Central.
Individual medalist was Caroline Gibson of Greenfield Central with a 2-over round of 72.
The Pirates return to action on Tuesday against Triton Central and the Chargers return on Tuesday at North Branch against Eastern Hancock.
