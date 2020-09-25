ST. LEON – Greensburg traveled to East Central on Thursday night to take on the Trojans and fell 6-1.
East Central controlled the first half very early on, scoring in the game’s first 10 minutes. The rest of the half went to the Trojans as they netted five more before the halftime whistle blew.
Down 6-0 at halftime, the Pirates battled for much of the second half, hanging tough and keeping the Trojans from scoring any more.
With less than three minutes left, Greensburg was able to press into the Trojan defense and earn a corner kick. Defender Shane Able was able to get a header off of Luke Hellmich’s corner kick. The East Central goalie made a save on Shane’s initial header, but Josh Schneider was there to clean up and score his first career goal.
Schneider’s goal kept Greensburg from being shut out for the second straight game.
The loss puts Greensburg at 6-7 overall and 2-4 in conference.
Girls soccer
Franklin County 3, Greensburg 0
GREENSBURG – Franklin County picked up a 3-0 victory over Greensburg in EIAC girls soccer action.
Greensburg keeper Emilee Ernstes was met with 25 shots on goal for the evening. The Lady Pirates could not find their shooting game. They only showed 10 shots on goal and Franklin County finished with 32. Junior Kayla Haycock led the team with three shots on goal.
Greensburg is now 5-6 on the year and 1-3 in the EIAC.
Today, the Lady Pirates host Lawrenceburg at 10 a.m. and the Pirates host Lawrenceburg at noon.
