GREENSBURG – Coming into Friday's sectional golf tournament, Greensburg golf coach Bryce Mize admits the Pirates were a little nervous.
The Pirates hadn't practiced much this week because of rain; Ben Bausback was the only player in the lineup who had sectional experience; and they were feeling the pressure of being the home team trying to advance.
After the strokes were tallied, the Pirates managed to squeak out a third place finish on a very wet Greensburg Country Club. They shot a 345 to edge North Decatur by two strokes for the final spot.
It's the seventh straight year GCHS has advanced to regional as a team.
"The nerves were evident at the start, but after a few holes, we settled in and starting playing some decent golf," Mize said. "Ben was superb all day, and Abe, Parker and Hunter were all able to limit big numbers. That is what really helped us out. Bogey was definitely a friend of ours."
Bausback made two birdies and carded a 77 to lead GCHS. It was the fifth-lowest score of the day.
Also competing for the Pirates were Abe Tebbe (87), Parker Phillips (90), Hunter Springmeyer (91) and Jonathan Flinn (104).
All competitors were allowed to play lift-clean-and-place after approximately two inches or rain fell Wednesday and Thursday.
Regional bound
Columbus North shot a 299 to take the team title. No. 3 player Luke VanDeventer fired a three-under par 67 to earn medalist honors. He birdied holes 6 and 7 to shoot a 33 on the front, before suffering his lone bogey on No. 10. He bounced back with back-to-back birdies on the par 5s,14 and 15.
VanDeventer was the low man by four shots, with South Dearborn's Eli Hoffman shooting a 71. South Dearborn shot a 316 to finish second.
North Decatur finished fourth. Junior Collin Bryant carded a 78 to advance to regional. He tied Oldenburg Academy's Drew Wagner for the lowest score by a player from a non-advancing team.
Milan's top two players, Josh Clark and Bryson Harris, each shot 79 to tie for third. They went to the course for a playoff for the final spot.
Both players parred 1. Clark then made an impressive par save after hitting his tee shot over the green on the difficult par 3 second hole to advance.
Just shy
The Chargers came excruciatingly close to advancing as a team, while the same goes for Carson Parmer. The sophomore shot an 80 to miss making the individual playoff by one stroke.
"Carson played a good and consistent round," ND coach Lucas Hochstedler said.
Bryant started his round with double boyeys on holes 1 and 2, but settled down with three straight pars.
"He was able to stay on track and go only four over through the next 16 holes," Hochstedler said.
Jack Koehne shot an 87. He started his round with a double par 8, but played well on the back nine and shot a 40.
Brady Espinida shot a 102 and Cejay Parmer had a 103.
"Both of them really played some good golf," Hochstedler said. "They just had two-to-three holes that hurt them in the long run."
Cejay Parmer is the team's lone senior, so the Chargers will return their top four scorers from Friday.
"I’m really proud of the way the guys performed," Hochstedler said. "I had told them early this season that a goal of ours was to get out of sectional as a team, and we were very close to achieving that goal."
'Razor thin' margin
Batesville shot a 355 to finish seventh. While it was the lowest round of the year for the Bulldogs, it was 10 strokes behind Greensburg for the third and final spot.
"Our goal was to get out and we didn't do that," BHS coach Ben Siefert said. "But we weren't that far off. It goes to show you the margin at sectional is razor thin."
Dean Campbell led the Dogs with an 86. All of the players finished within 10 shots of each other, with Austin Pohlman shooting 88, Jackson Wanstrath 90, Jack Abplanalp 91 and Logan Fletcher 96.
"For us and how we did this year, it's something good to build on for next year," Siefert said.
BHS will lose Campbell, Pohlman and Abplanalp to graduation.
"Fletcher and Wanstrath will be back," Siefert said, "and then we've got a slew of freshmen and sophomores that we've got to bring along."
Team scores
Columbus North 299, South Dearborn 316, Greensburg 345, North Decatur 347, Columbus East 349, East Central 354, Batesville 355, Milan 366, Hauser 385, Oldenburg Academy 386, Lawrenceburg 388, Jac-Cen-Del 472.
Up next
Greensburg, Bryant and Wagner will advance to the Providence Regional. They'll compete Thursday, June 10 at Champions Pointe Golf Club. It's a Fuzzy Zoeller/Clyde-Johnston-design located in Henryville.
"After a season of ups and downs, we are happy to advance and look forward to taking on a tough golf course in Champions Pointe next week," Mize said.
