GREENSBURG – The Pirate tennis team is coming off an 8-8 campaign last season. First year coach Kyle Sellers is looking forward to the 2023 with his young Pirates.
The Pirates only have one senior in Justin Adkins this year, but do have experienced players returning.
“We only have one senior, but we bring back some experience in Dan Fisse, Jacob Duerstock, Jack McKinsey and Maurice Beaver. We are a young group that wants to win and I couldn’t be more thrilled for this to be my first ever team I’ve coached,” Coach Sellers said. “Practices are a blast and I love working with them each and everyday. I am excited for the season to get going.”
Coach Sellers said the preseason workouts have been constant improvement by the players.
“I love the energy and effort we are starting to bring to every practice,” Coach Sellers added.
Newcomer to the Pirates looking to make a splash in varsity singles will be Mason McNulty.
The goal for the Pirates according to Coach Sellers is to “just continuing to grow as a team, to constantly improve now in the preseason and in the regular season.”
The Pirates hit the road to open the season with a match at New Palestine Monday. Greensburg’s home opener is against Rushville Wednesday.
