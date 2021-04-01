GREENSBURG – A stellar defensive play helped Greensburg pull out a close win Wednesday night.
The Pirates were clinging to a one-run lead in the top of the seventh, but Madison was threatening to score with a runner on third base. The visiting Cubs opted for a bold move of a squeeze play.
GCHS third baseman Liz Pavy fielded the ball and tagged the runner before she could reach home. The play helped preserved the lead for pitcher Herminone Robinson, and Greensburg held on for a 2-1 victory.
“Our defense won this game, with Hermione leading the way,” Pirates coach Wade Hersley said. “Very good win.”
It was a pitcher’s duel, with only six hits being recorded and two of the three runs being unearned.
Coming off throwing a no-hit shutout in her first varsity start, Robinson allowed only two hits against Madison. The Cubs’ lone run was unearned, coming on Greensburg’s only error.
Robinson struck out 13 batters. The freshman has now thrown 12 innings, while facing only four batters above the minimum.
“Hermione did another outstanding job on the mound,” Hersley said.
Madison broke a scoreless tie in the fourth, but the Pirates answered in the bottom half. Taylor Cooney reached on an error, and Melina Wilkison followed with a base hit.
Following an out, Emma Deweese delivered a two-run single to plate Cooney and Wilkison.
Greensburg managed four singles, coming from Wilkison, Lydia Balser and two from Deweese.
Cubs senior pitcher Immi Mann, who has signed to play for Oakland City University, finished with eight strikeouts.
“Madison is a very good quality team. The pitcher was good. She had good speed and movement, and she could place the ball very well,” Hersley said.
“Our hitters had some trouble putting the ball in play. We had just enough to get the job done.”
The Pirates (2-0) will jump into Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference action Saturday. They’ll play a doubleheader at Connersville, with the first game starting at 10 a.m.
