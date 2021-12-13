GREENSBURG – The Pirates improved to 3-0 on the young season with a 61-43 victory over visiting Triton Central.
The Tigers led after the first quarter 13-11. Greensburg took control of the second quarter, outscoring Triton Central 21-7 to lead 32-20 at the half.
The Tigers were not done. Triton Central doubled-up the Pirates 14-7 in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 39-34.
Greensburg put the game away in the fourth, outscoring the Tigers 22-9 in the final eight minutes for the 61-43 victory.
For the Pirates, Ki Dyer led the way in scoring with 14 points to go with two rebounds and six assists. Jeter Edwards added 13 points and five rebounds. Colin Comer was also in double figures with 12 points and four assists. Brenden Stanley added eight points and a team-high six rebounds. Addison Barnes-Pettit and Dakota Walters (three rebounds, three assists) both had four points. Justin Adkins, Jack McKinsey and Bradley Lutz all had two points.
NORTH DECATUR
On the road at Jac-Cen-Del, the Chargers fell to the Eagles 70-58.
Leading the Chargers in scoring was Blake Spears, finishing with 21 points.
Rounding out the scoring for the Chargers included Conner Linkmeyer with 11 points, Reid Messer seven points, Lance Nobbe six points, Xavier Adams six points, Kaden Muckerheide five points and Carson Parmer two points.
In the junior varsity contest, JCD won 54-39.
Leading the Chargers in scoring was Cooper Parmer with 12 points followed by Messer eight, Brayden Hancock seven, Mason Morris four, Ty Litmer three, Cole Davis three, and Marshal Snell two.
On the road at Edinburgh, the Chargers come up short to open up their conference play 67-57.
Leading the Chargers in scoring was Spears, finishing the game with 22 points.
Other scorers for the Chargers included Nobbe 11 points, Muckerheide 10 points, Linkmeyer six points, Messer six points, and Adams two points.
North won the junior varsity game 36-32.
Braydon Hancock led North with 13 points followed by Davis seven, Morris six, Messer four and Krieger four.
The Chargers’ next game is Thursday at home against Cambridge City Lincoln.
Other local scores
Lawrenceburg 43, Batesville 24
Southwestern (Hanover) 68, Batesville 52
Richmond 62, JCD 57
South Decatur 77, Milan 62
Franklin County 54, Rushville 42
South Bend Riley 73, Rushville 42
Seton Catholic 73, Oldenburg 42
East Central 64, Oldenburg 26
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.