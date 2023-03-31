GREENSBURG - The Pirates hosted county-rival North Decatur Thursday to open the baseball season for both squads. After scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning, Greensburg added six runs over the final three innings to post the 8-2 victory over the Charges.
North scored one run in the top of the first inning. Greensburg took the lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first and added a run in the bottom of the fourth to lead 3-1.
After North plated a run in the top of the fifth inning, Greensburg closed out the win with three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Lance Coy was credited with the win for the Pirates. Coy pitched 3.2 innings, allowing two hits, two walks and no earned runs with 11 strikeouts. Caleb Greiwe pitched 3.1 innings, allowing one earned run on one hit and four walks while striking out nine.
Greensburg tallied eight hits on the day, with six RBIs. Nate Murray went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Gavin Owens added two singles and an RBI. Cy Miller had two singles. Justin Adkins finished with a single and two RBIs. Joey Everroad drove in one run for the Pirates.
Brayden Hancock started on the hill for North. He allowed no earned runs on four hits and no walks while striking out one. Tyler Dean pitched two innings for the Chargers, allowing no earned runs on two hits and one walk with three strikeouts.
Offensively for North, Reid Messer led the way, going 2-for-2 with a single and double and one RBI. Ty Litmer and Xander Jones both singled for North. Hancockscored the two Charger runs.
For the game, the Pirates committed two errors and North had nine.
South Decatur
BROWNSTOWN - The Cougars opened the baseball season at Brownstown Central Thursday.
South Decatur built a 5-1 lead heading to the bottom of the seventh. The Braves scored four runs in the home-half of the seventh to send the game to extra innings. Brownstown scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth, 6-5.
South had seven hits on the day. Avery Seegers led the way with two hits. Devin Pate did not allow any runs through five innings on the mound for the Cougars.
