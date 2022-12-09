GREENSBURG - The Pirate wrestling team celebrated Senior Night for Tristan Smith and Bryant Merritt and then posted a 35-32 victory over visiting Jennings County.
Jennings County earned an early 12-0 lead via a pair of forfeits from the Pirates.
In the first match on the night, Greensburg's Will Cunningham squared off against Sam Hernandez. Cunningham grabbed the early lead with a takedown, but Hernandez finished the first period with a 5-3 lead.
Cunningham took over in the second period. An escape, takedown and 3-point near fall gave him a 9-6 lead heading to the final period. Both wrestlers earned two points in the final two minutes to give Cunningham the 14-8 win and cut the team deficit to 12-3.
After another forfeit to Jennings County, Greensburg's Robert Eisert (285) took the mat against Cameron Carney. Eisert had a takedown in the first period. He added an escape and takedown in the second period and finished the match with a takedown in the third period to win 7-0.
Senior Smith picked up the next win for Greensburg. Smith pinned his opponent in :21 seconds to pull the Pirates to within six at 18-12.
Greensburg took a forfeit from the Panthers to knot the match at 18-18.
Landon Shepherd was dominant in his win over Mason Sorenson. Shepherd scored five points in the first period, six in the second period and five in the third period for the tech fall win 16-0. Greensburg led the team competition 23-18.
Preston Merritt picked up a second period pin over Lane Kirchner to push the Greensburg lead to 29-18.
Tacoma Nicholas added to the Pirates' win streak with a reversal and fall in the second period to extend Greensburg's lead to 35-18.
Jennings County won by tech fall and pin in the next two matches to close the gap to 35-29.
Greensburg's Dante Hess had a tight match to close the night. Neither wrestler scored in the first period and Hess scored an escape to lead 1-0 after two periods. A penalty point for locked hands and reversal had Hess down 3-1. Hess battled for an escape, but could not get the takedown and fell in a close match 3-2.
Greensburg returns to action at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Rushville Super 5.
