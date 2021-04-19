NORTH VERNON – Despite cold, wet conditions Saturday, Greensburg’s golf team turned in its best performance this season.
The Pirates finished second out of 13 teams at the Jennings County Invitational, held at St. Anne’s Golf Course.
Columbus North took the team title with a 299, followed by Greensburg at 321 and Madison at 327. The host team finished eighth at 364.
Columbus North's Luke Schneider won a playoff for medalist honors after shooting a two-under 69.
GCHS senior Ben Bausback carded an even-par 71 to finish third. He was outstanding all day, coach Bryce Mize said, and was in contention for medalist honors until making bogeys on his last three holes.
“He was in control of his golf ball,” Mize said, “and the score certainly reflects that.”
Parker Phillips shot an 81, buoyed by a 35 on the back nine.
“Parker put together a very strong finish,” Mize said.
Abe Tebbe shot an 83, Devin Winkler had an 86 and Hunter Springmeyer shot a 93.
“This is absolutely a step in the right direction,” Mize said.
GCHS 170, Connersville 173
The Pirates won a dual match Friday at Willowbrook Country Club, edging host Connersville by three strokes.
Jonah Graham earned medalist honors with a 36.
Scores for the Pirates were Bausback 40, Springmeyer 41, Phillips 44, Tebbe 45, Winkler 48, Nathan Navarra 51, Bryce Stringer 53 and Jonathan Flinn 58.
“It was a challenging night on an unfamiliar course, but I was proud of the guys for closing out the victory,” Mize said. “I was especially impressed with Hunter Springmeyer, as he put together his best round of the season.”
Up next
The Pirates were slated to host Shelbyville Monday at Greensburg Country Club.
