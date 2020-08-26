BROOKVILLE – On the road at EIAC foe Franklin County, the Pirates soccer team and Wildcats had to wait more than an hour to start the match due to lightning. The wait was worth it for the Pirates as Greensburg defeated the Wildcats 9-2.
The scoring got started in the first half for the Pirates with a Luke Hellmich goal assisted by fellow junior Grayson Newhart. The first half also saw goals from Grayson Newhart (assisted by Adam Hamilton), Sage O’Mara (assisted by Grayson Newhart), and Jonathon Ralston, the first of his career. Newhart was credited with the assist on Ralston’s goal.
Hellmich would add a second goal before the half ended to put the Pirates up 5-0 after 40 minutes.
Greensburg didn’t let up in the second half, seeing Hellmich and Newhart continue the scoring for the Pirates. Hellmich added two more second half goals, giving him four on the game (one of which was assisted by senior Christian Hensley). Newhart contributed two goals of his own to push the score to 9-2 before the final whistle blew.
The win moved Greensburg to 2-1 on the season heading into their first home match on Tuesday against Southwestern (Shelbyville).
