GREENSBURG - Four points over the final 15 minutes of the game doomed visiting Batesville at Greensburg Thursday. Holding a 30-29 lead with just more than seven minutes to play in the third quarter, Greensburg limited the Bulldogs to four points the rest of the way en route to a 51-33 victory.
Both teams move to 8-4 on the season. The Pirates are 2-1 in the EIAC and the Bulldogs are 1-1.
Batesville scored the first four points of the game on a put-back by Cole Pride and bucket from Jack Grunkemeyer. Jeter Edwards got the Pirates going with a 3-pointer and then an assist to Ki Dyer for a 3-pointer.
Pride had the hot hand for the Bulldogs, scoring eight more points in the opening quarter. His fade-away from the left baseline put Batesville up 12-11. A rebound bucket by Dyer gave the Pirates a 13-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Abe Tebbe found a cutting Addison Barnes-Pettit for the opening bucket of the first quarter. Sam Johnson gave the lead back to Batesville with a 4-point play. The Pirates then went on a 10-0 run. Tebbe's bucket started the spurt and Jack McKinsey's lay-up capped it to give Greensburg a 9-point lead.
Johnson then completed another 4-point play to cut the deficit to five. After Greensburg extended the lead back to 10 points on five straight points from Edwards, Batesville got a 3-pointer from Johnson and free throw from Grunkemeyer to close the first half with the Bulldogs trailing 30-24.
Greensburg held its Unified Game at half-time as a part of Champions Together, a collaborative partnership between the Indiana High School Athletic Association and Special Olympics Indiana that promotes servant leadership among student athletes while changing their lives as well as the lives of those with intellectual disabilities.
Batesville opened the third quarter on a run and cut the deficit to one point. Johnson's 3-pointer followed by a Batesville steal and lay-up from Gus Prickel had the Bulldogs within one at 30-29 with less than one minute off the third-quarter clock.
Greensburg answered and stretched the lead back out. Four straight points from McKinsey pushed the lead back to eight and the Bulldogs were never able to threaten again.
After the first five points of the third, Batesville only scored two points the rest of the quarter and trailed the Pirates 41-31 heading to the fourth quarter.
Batesville was limited to a pair of free throws in the fourth quarter as Greensburg pulled away to the 18-point victory.
Dyer led the way for Greensburg with 15 points. Edwards and Barnes-Pettit both had 12 points. McKinsey added six points. Tebbe scored four points and Justin Adkins had two points.
Edwards had a team-high eight rebounds and team-high three steals. Tebbe dished out a team-high three assists.
Batesville was led by Johnson with 14 points and Pride with 10 points. Grunkemeyer added five points followed by Kaiser two and Prickel two.
