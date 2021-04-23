LAWRENCEBURG - Led by Melina Wilkison's three-hit performance, Greensubrg's softball team earned a 7-5 victory Thursday at Lawrenceburg.
The Pirates rallied from a 5-3 deficit by scoring three in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Wilkison went 3-for-5, stole three bases and scored twice.
Carlee Adams also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk.
Taylor Cooney tripled, while Hermione Robinson and Sarah Ripperger each hit a double. Robinson was awarded first base twice after getting hit by a pitch.
Emma Deweese drove in two runs, while Ripperger drove in one.
Liz Pavy had one hit, one walk, one stolen base and scored twice.
Lydia Balser got the start and went four innings. She allowed five runs on six hits, striking out three and walking three.
Robinson struck out five in two shutout innings to earn the win.
The Pirates improved to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in the EIAC, while Lawreceburg dropped to 1-7 and 0-3.
JV action
Greensburg's junior varsity team took an 8-2 lead and held on for an 8-7 win, its first of the season in four tries.
Extra-base hits came from Rylee Hofer (two doubles), Macy Simmonds (triple, single) and Isabelle Morris (double). Recording singles were Emilee Ernstes, Kaylynn Powers and Whitney Huber.
Cheyenne Cordray got the win, pitching all five innings. She struck out five.
Up next
The Pirates are slated to play a doubleheader Saturday at Southwestern (Hanover), playing the host school at 11 a.m. followed by a game against North Harrison.
