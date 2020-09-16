GREENSBURG – Three second half goals by the Pirates lifted host Greensburg past Hauser 3-1.
Hauser scored late in the first half to grab a 1-0 lead at the break.
The Pirates were able to stay calm and more importantly, stay patient as their opportunity would come in the second half. The scoring started for Greensburg with Luke Hellmich finding the back of the net three minutes into the half. The goal extends Luke Hellmich’s point (goal or assist) streak to nine straight games.
Later in the half, senior Garrett Schreiner found senior Adam Hamilton for Greensburg’s second goal of the game. The goal was Hamilton’s second of the season and it was Schreiner’s first assist.
The final goal of the game came from junior Grayson Newhart off of an assist from Christian Hensley.
The Pirate defense shut Hauser out in the second half, giving them four shut out halves in the last three games. The win puts Greensburg at 5-4 on the season.
East Central 7, Greensburg 0
ST. LEON – The Lady Pirates soccer team fell to conference foe East Central 7-0. East Central’s passing game proved too much for the Lady Pirates. Starting for the first time in goal, sophomore Emilee Ernstes saw a total of 38 shots and managed to keep 31 from reaching the scoreboard. Senior captain Hilary Ernstes also recorded four blocks from goal.
The Lady Pirates travel at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to Shelbyville. Greensburg’s record is 4-4 and 0-2 in the conference.
