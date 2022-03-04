CONNERSVILLE - On Wednesday, No. 9 Connersville faced No. 10 Greensburg in the IHSAA sectional at the Spartan Bowl in Connersville.
The Pirates trailed by 11 points after three quarter, but battled back to outscore the Spartans 19-5 in the fourth quarter and advance with the 39-36 victory.
Greensburg opened the scoring in the game with a drive to the bucket by Colin Comer. Dakota Walters followed with a bucket to give the Pirates an early 4-0 lead. Connersville got on the board with a 3-pointer from Kaleb Sparks and took the lead on a bucket by Gage Brown.
Connersville scored the last four points of the quarter to grab a 9-6 lead heading to the second quarter.
James Williams scored for Connersville to start the second quarter. The teams traded scores until the Spartans went on an 8-1 run to lead 21-12. Comer scored to close the first half and cut the deficit for Greensburg to 21-14 at the half.
Early in the third, Comer hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 23-17, but Connersville scored the next four to push the lead to 10 points. A Comer 3-pointer for Greensburg was followed by two free throws by Connersville's Sparks. Connersville led 31-20 after three quarter.
Comer scored to open the final frame. That bucket started a 13-3 run by the Pirates. Comer, Walters, Brenden Stanley and Jeter Edwards all scored in the run. Edwards' steal and bucket cut the Connersville lead to 34-33.
Connersville's Josh Williams scored with 1:58 to play to put the Spartans back in front by three. Two Comer free throws and an offensive rebound bucket by Ki Dyer gave Greensburg its first lead since the first quarter, 37-36.
In the final seconds, Connersville had a chance to regain the lead at the charity stripe, but the front end of the 1-and-1 bonus was missed and Stanley's bucket on the other end sealed the 39-36 win.
Comer led the Pirates with 23 points. Stanley added seven followed by Walters five, Dyer two and Edwards two. Stanley had a team-high five rebounds.
Franklin County defeated Batesville 33-25 in the other game Wednesday.
