GREENSBURG - The Greensburg boys soccer team celebrated the season with the post-season awards banquet. The Pirates celebrated a season that was full of overcoming adversity. Through injuries, sickness, contact tracing, and losing two weeks of the season due to school being shut down, there was plenty to celebrate as the team said goodbye to six outstanding seniors and their incredibly impactful careers.
The award winners were as follows:
- Rookie of the Year: Cy Miller
- Pirate Award: Bryant Menkedick
- Most Improved: Andrew Johnson
- Team Above Self Award: Connor Witkemper
- Coach's Award: Josh Schneider
- MVP: Grayson Newhart
- ISCA Top Team Player: Luke Hellmich
- Academic All-State: Andrew Johnson, Connor Witkemper, and Gibson Rayles
- All-EIAC: Grayson Newhart
Luke Hellmich was awarded the Top Team Player award from the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association, which is a district-wide recognized award given to a team's top varsity player for the season. Hellmich was the only senior to play in every game this season as he led the Pirates in assists for the second straight year. For his career, Hellmich finished with 14 goals and 22 assists, giving him 50 total points. He is only the seventh player in Greensburg history to reach 50 total career points and he ranks seventh all time in Greensburg history in total points. He is only the third player in Greensburg history to record 20+ assists throughout his career and finishes at third all-time in career assists. Hellmich is one of seven Greensburg players ever to register 10+ goals and 10+ assists in his career.
Freshman Cy Miller is the first (and only) freshman in Greensburg history to score a goal in his first four varsity games. He finished the season with the Greensburg freshman record in goals (6) and total points (14).
