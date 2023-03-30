GREENSBURG — The Pirates will need to replace their top hitter from last year and the pitcher with the most innings on the mound, but Coach Alex Meyer has experience returning to help fill those voids.
Greensburg was 5-15 last season and lost three players to graduation.
“We have 25 kids in the program right now. We felt like we had a good offseason in regards to numbers and guys getting better,” Coach Meyer said.
“We return 13 players who had varsity experience at some point last year. We lost three seniors who played a lot of innings for us (Corbin Mathews, Grayson Newhart and Karson Scheidler), but we feel we have guys that are experienced and ready to fill in for them,” Coach Meyer added.
Junior Gavin Owens returns for the Pirates. He was behind the plate for all but one game for Greensburg last year.
Sophomores Joey Everroad and senior Austin Adams return with real power in the middle of the Pirates’ lineup.
“We hope they provide some run support for us with the ability to drive the ball out of the ball park at any point in time,” Coach Meyer said.
The Pirates are looking for junior Leyland Workman (two years of varsity experience) and junior Bryson Kelso to fill the middle infield positions.
“Leyland had a great year or us last year and we hope he takes another step forward this year. We also are hoping Bryson can step in for us and contribute a lot of innings in the infield as well as on the mound for us this year,” Coach Meyer said.
“Lance Coy and Cy Miller are two guys we are looking to take another big step forward for us like they did last year. Two guys who started on the junior varsity, but were both starting in the sectional for us. Lance will hold down the corner infield for us and Cy we hope to have roaming center field for us,” Coach Meyer added.
Junior Justin Adkins is another key returner for the Pirates. He will lead Greensburg on the mound and be a threat in the box and on the base paths.
Other returnees for Greensburg with varsity experience include junior outfielder Johnny Linville, senior outfielder Gabe Gregory, senior outfielder Nate Murray, and senior Bryce McQueen. as well as Bryce McQueen (SR).
“A couple of guys we are really excited about for this year would be a move-in from Oldenburg Academy with already one year of varsity experience under his belt, sophomore Caleb Greiwe. Caleb brings not only a wide skill set, but also a wealth of knowledge as he is as experienced as anyone on our team when it comes to baseball. We are looking for Caleb to throw a lot of innings on the mound for us as well as hit at the top of our lineup. He also will contribute in the middle infield when he is not pitching,” Coach Meyer said. “We are also excited about our freshman for the upcoming year in hopes that they can step up, similar to Lance Coy, Joey Everroad, and Cy Miller last year and help us compete at the varsity level at some point.”
“Our goal is to be playing our best baseball at the end of the season and be competitive in the state tournament. We are a very young team, but we are experienced at the varsity level and look forward to seeing our kids progress throughout the season,” Coach Meyer added.
