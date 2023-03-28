GREENSBURG – With key players returning and with added experience, the Pirates are looking forward to the 2023 golf season.
In 2022, the Pirates finished 35-17 in the regular season and 6-3 in the EIAC. The Pirates took third at the conference meet and placed second at the sectional to advance to the regional.
Greensburg has 10 golfers for 2023. Senior Abe Tebbe had the low scoring average and was the MVP for the Pirates a season ago. Junior Parker Phillips is two-time All-EIAC. Junior Hunter Springmeyer, sophomore Colten Schroeder (All-EIAC in 2022) and sophomore Jack McKinsey return to the fold as well. Looking to battle to fill out the varsity line up are senior Bryce Stringer and sophomore Brant Acra.
Newcomers to the team are junior Cooper Williams, sophomore Kaden Acton and freshman Reece Chapman.
“One of our goals every season is to win the EIAC. We have been pretty successful in the past, but we haven’t won the conference since 2019. We’d like to get back on top there and also place three or four guys on the all-conference team. We also want to be competitive in the sectional and hopefully advance to regional for the ninth year in a row,” Coach Bryce Mize said.
“We have a lot of optimism heading into the season. With our entire varsity lineup back and some experience under their belts, I’m hoping to see some low scores across the board. There’s going to be some healthy competition amongst our top guys, and that should drive them to get better,” Coach Mize added. “I’m also expecting some competition at the tail-end of the varsity lineup with some of our newcomers coming on board with experience. If we can focus on our craft and stay grounded between the ears, we should have a pretty successful season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.