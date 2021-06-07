NASHVILLE — One of the deepest runs in the state tournament in school history came to an end Saturday. Greensburg’s softball team suffered a 4-0 loss to Danville.
The loss came in the semifinals of the Brown County Semi-State.
"We had a great season," coach Wade Hersley said. "First sectional in 14 years and first regional win in 23 years. This group played together as a team, and I think that a was huge part of the success they had."
Greensburg finished the season 16-9. It was the program’s first time competing at semi-state since 1998.
The Pirates hung tough with a very good Danville squad, who improved to 28-1 on the season. Danville advanced to the championship game Saturday night against Boonville, who won 6-1 to advance to the state championship against Guerin Catholic.
Greensburg managed only one hit off Danville senior Savannah Jones. It came in the second at bat of the game, when Taylor Cooney ripped a single up the middle.
Freshman Hermione Robinson kept Danville at bay through the first three innings. But a couple Greensburg errors allowed the Warriors to score twice in the fourth. They tacked on two more the next inning on a two-out single and then a home run off the scoreboard in left field.
Robinson allowed six hits, while striking out four.
The Pirates will lose four players to graduation: Taylor Cooney, Emma Deweese, Liz Pavy and Melina Wilkison.
They came into the season without much experience, with only four players who had any varsity experience. Three juniors had played one year of JV, while the team's two sophomores and four freshman had no varsity experience.
Yet the Pirates managed to beat Franklin County and Connersville to win sectional, then knocked off Scottsburg to win regional.
"To finish the season like that is truly remarkable," Hersley said.
"I want to thank the fans for coming out to the sectional and regional games. That was awesome to look out and see so many fans. The girls really appreciated that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.