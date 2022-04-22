AURORA - Greenburg's track teams traveled to South Dearborn for a 12-team invitational. The Pirates finished second and the Lady Pirates third in the meet.
Greensburg's Emarie Jackson broke the school record in the discus with a distance of 142-10. This also broke the meet record of 121-11 set in 2019. Jackson also won the shot put with a distance of 39-7.75. Olivia Grimes was third in the shot put at 33-4.25 and third in the discus at 87-5.
In the 100, Greensburg's Matthew Stewart was second in :11.51.
In the 100 hurdles, Greensburg's Elizabeth Mitchell took first in :15.8. Mitchell also won the 200 in :26.9.
Greensburg's Joey Yake took third in the 400 with a time of :53.93. For the Lady Pirates, Genevieve Smith was fourth in the 400 at 1:05.65.
Greensburg's Emily Mangels took fourth in the 800 with a time of 2:41.34.
In the 1600, Greensburg's Cameron Schwartz took sixth in 11:36.04.
In the high jump, Greensburg's Blake Collins was fifth at 5-6 and Eli Moore was sixth at 5-6.
Greensburg's Tyler Biddinger won the discus with a distance of 134-3. Moore was fourth at 121-6. Biddinger also won the shot put with a distance of 47-10.25. Lucas Scheumann was fourth at 46-11.5.
In the pole vault, Greensburg Stewart took top honors by clearing the bar at 11-6. Bryant Merritt was second at 11-0. For the Lady Pirates, Amalea Phillips had a winning height of 8-0. Ava Wilmer was fifth at 7-0.
