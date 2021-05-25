FRANKLIN – Emarie Jackson might be a freshman, but she's proving she's one of the best throwers in the state.
Jackson will get to compete against the best 3A athletes in Indiana after her performances in Tuesday's track and field regional.
Brenner Hanna is also state-bound after taking second in two events.
Jackson was the regional runner-up in discus after a throw of 119 feet, 7 inches. She was only three inches shy of first place.
Jackson also qualified in the shot put thanks to a PR of 40-6 1/4, good enough for third place.
Hanna, the distance running star and GCHS record holder in multiple events, took second in the 1600- and 3200-meter races. She ran the 1600 in 5:07.34 and the 3200 in 11:17.41.
Elizabeth Mitchell took fourth in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.68. She placed sixth in the long jump 16-3 1/2.
