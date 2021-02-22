VERSAILLES – Despite scoring close to its season average, the shots didn’t fall Saturday night for Greensburg.
The Pirates were held to a season-low 36 percent from the field in the 71-65 loss at South Ripley.
The Raiders shot 61 percent and overcame a 33-30 halftime deficit.
It was highly anticipated matchup two of the tops teams, not just in the area, but the state. Greensburg came in ranked No. 5 in 3A, while South Ripley entered at No. 6 in 2A.
The Pirates finished three points shy of their season scoring average, but it took more shots than normal to get there against South Ripley’s 2-3 zone.
Greensburg is shooting 54 percent this season, and this was only the second time it failed to crack at least 40 percent (the other was a 49-42 loss to Connersville).
Lane Sparks led the way with 28 points, but he struggled from the field, going 11-for-32.
While it was an off shooting night for Sparks, the senior posted his third double-double this season, grabbing a season-high 13 rebounds. Seven of those boards came on the offensive glass.
Colin Comer was next in scoring for the Pirates with 15. He went 3-for-5 from behind the arc and snagged seven rebounds.
Dakota Walters made two 3-pointers and scored 11.
Also scoring were Ki Dyer with four, Brenden Stanley with four and Brett Stringer with three.
Stanley matched Sparks with seven offensive rebounds and 13 total, which is a new career high for the junior.
Greensburg fell to 15-3, suffering its first loss since Jan. 8. It snaps a 10-game winning streak.
South Ripley won its 14th in a row to improve to 19-1. The Raiders’ only loss came in a holiday tournament to Covenant Christian.
Conference win
The Pirates beat Rushville 69-18 on Friday night to improve to 5-1 in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference.
Seven Pirates scored: Sparks 27, Walters 13, Dyer 12, Comer nine, Addison Barnes-Pettit four, Stanley two and Jeter Edwards two.
The shorthanded Lions failed to score more than five points in any quarter. Sam Smith led the way with nine points.
JV action
Greensburg’s junior varsity picked up a pair of wins over the weekend, beating Rushville 62-27 and topping South Ripley.
Rushville was led by Keegan Bowles with nine points.
Up next
The regular season concludes Friday when Greensburg travels to East Central. It’s a battle between the second and third place teams in the EIAC. The Trojans are 12-9 overall and 4-2 in conference, one game behind the Pirates.
Greensburg will start its sectional title defense next week, opening with Rushville on Wednesday, March 3. The only two teams in the Greensburg Sectional are on opposite sides of the bracket, with the EIAC champions Connersville in the top half.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.