GREENSBURG – The sixth hole at Greensburg Country Club is a 345-yard par 4. The fairway is uphill from the tee, and the flag is barely visible.
Greensburg senior Devin Winkler nearly made a hole-in-one on the par 4 during Monday’s match. His tee shot came to rest two feet from the cup.
Winkler shot a three-over 38, finishing one shot behind classmate Ben Bausback for medalist honors.
“It was a great night for Ben and Devin,” Pirates coach Bryce Mize said. “They were both very solid all night long, and their performances carried us to victory.”
Greensburg beat Shelbyville 161-191. It was the Pirates’ best nine-hole score this season.
“With a little bit of focus around the greens, we can really continue to improve as a team,” Mize said.
Parker Phillips and Abe Tebbe each shot 43s. Also competing were Jonathan Flinn, Bryce Stringer, Hunter Springmeyer and Brock Adams.
Up next
The Pirates get a week off, which comes on the heels of playing four matches in five days. They’ll travel Monday to South Dearborn for an Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference match.
